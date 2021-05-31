Hulbert VFD looking for new volunteers

The Hulbert fire chief said those interested in volunteering at the fire department can do so, and are always welcome.
Chief Kenneth Fore Jr., who was appointed chief in 2017 and recently elected Hulbert mayor, said there are 18 volunteer firefighters with HVFD.
The HFVD is funded through county sales tax and the City of Hulbert. It became operational and began acquiring equipment in 1977.
Volunteers complete 16-24 hours of training a year, with officers requiring an additional 10.
"We may go a month without a call, and then next week, we may have six, and you never know," Fore said.
HVFD assists other surrounding agencies in need and covers from Clear Creek Road west of Hulbert to Butler Road and down to Ranger Creek, south of Hulbert to Robin Road north of Hulbert.
Fore said the department is operating normally now that the pandemic is slowly but surely becoming a thing of the past. Fore said that to avoid exposure, volunteers weren't responding to trauma calls.
"The pandemic really didn't slow us down, but it did slow us down on the medical calls for a little bit," he said.
HVFD hosts events and fundraisers annually for the community to participate in. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is cooking barbecue for Lake Region Electric Cooperative's annual meeting.
