Hunter's Home story tells of circuit preacher

Among the tales told from storytellers at Hunter's Home this weekend included one about a circuit preacher around 100 years ago who went around to different churches to preach.
Preston Ware, an historical interpreter, told a story about Randy Wilson, who was a longwinded preacher that would travel from church to church to deliver sermons. Often times, the preacher would speak too late into Sunday evenings and have to stay with one of the members of the church for the night.
And on one particular Sunday at a church in a rural area, Wilson ran quite a bit over with his sermon, leaving little time for the congregation to get home and complete their chores before retiring for the night.
"These were farm people," said Ware. "They really needed to get home to do their chores and take care of things around the house before they went to bed. The people there had to leave as soon as he got finished, including the people he was staying with, and he had to lock down the church. So they left him there and he was going to have to walk about a mile down the road to get to their house."
The preacher turned off the stove and buttoned up the church before stepping out into the cool October air. Ware said the man pulled up his coat around his neck and pulled his hat down low, and began walking down the old dirt road to the family's house he was staying in.
"He didn't get very far when he heard something behind him," said Ware. "When he turned and looked, all he could see was the horizon - where the tree line stopped and the stars started up into the sky. He didn't hear anything else, so he started walking again."
As the man continued to walk down the old road, he started to hear that noise again. Only this time, it sounded closer than before. So he again stopped to listen, and he thought about what it might could be.
"It wasn't hoof beats so it wasn't somebody on a horse," said Ware. "That was prevalent in that day. He didn't hear trace chains, so it probably wasn't a wagon. And he didn't hear an engine, so he knew it wasn't an automobile. But he didn't hear anything again."
At this point, the preacher was started to become a little spooked. And halfway down the road to the church members' home, there was an old cemetery on the righthand side. It was something the preacher was dreading having to walk past by himself in the dark. As he continued his way down the road, he started to hear the noise again.
"Only this time, it was so close that the hair on the back of his neck stood up," said Ware. "He turned just in time to see a big black automobile pull up and stop right behind him. He thought, 'Oh this must be somebody from the church stopping to give me a ride.'"
Without thinking too much, the preached opened the door, crawled in and shut the door behind him. The vehicle started moving again and he leaned forward to thank whoever had stopped to pick him up.
"Only there was nobody driving," said Ware. "The preacher - he didn't know what to do. The car was moving and it kind of went down this hill and came back up the other side, and it came to a stop right in front of the iron gates at the old cemetery."
Having rode far enough, the preacher decided to get out of the vehicle, and he ran out into the cemetery where the automobile had come to a stop. That's when he started to hear loud, heavy breathing, and he noticed it was coming from one of the tombstones in the cemetery.
"The preacher is pretty gun shy now," said Ware. "He eased up there and peaked around the side of that tombstone and it was Brother Bob, one of the senior deacons from the church. He said 'Brother Bob, don't go near that automobile. There's something wrong with it.' Brother Bob said, 'I know, preacher, I've been pushing the darn thing for a mile.'"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Hunter's Home hosted its annual ghost stories online. For $10, people can listen to ghost stories and watch a tour of the property. They will have access to the private Facebook group that has readings, tours, recipes and other exclusive events, which will remain on the page until Nov. 3. For more information, call the historical site at 918-456-2751.
