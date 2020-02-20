Interim city treasurer sworn in

Following the resignation of the Tahlequah city treasurer, a new official was sworn in on Feb. 19 to take the reins.
After having over 25 years of financial expertise under his belt, Marty Hainzinger was sworn in as the interim city treasurer by Judge Donn E. Baker.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, the City Council appointed Hainzinger to replace Lanny Williams. As soon as the swearing-in was complete, Hainzinger told those in attendance it was time to get to work.
"The opportunity here is to help restore confidence in the city of Tahlequah's financials so I'm being able to be led with two CPAs," said Hainzinger. "I want to try to help the executive body be able to make informed, imprudent financial decisions, and I want to be able to produce and review financial reports, as well as the investment activities."
Hainzinger is the senior vice president and chief lending officer of First State Bank and will serve as city treasurer for the remainder of the term.
