IRVFD called on controlled burn

Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Aaron Mitchell said a fire noticed by drivers along State Highway 10 on Thursday evening, March 5, started out as a large controlled burn on the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve. The blaze got out of hand, however, and IRVFD firefighters were paged out on it. Tahlequah Fire Capt. Joe Enlow Jr. said there were several controlled burns in Cherokee County Friday morning. Kim Poindexter | Daily Press