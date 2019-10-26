Veteran Oklahoma newspaper executive Gary Jackson has been named Publisher of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Jackson, 61, is the publisher of two nearby weekly newspapers -- Stilwell Democrat, Westville Reporter -- and will continue in that role.
All three newspapers are owned by CNHI, LLC.
"I consider it an honor and privilege to serve as publisher of the Daily Press, and look forward to getting involved in the Tahlequah community," Jackson said.
Jackson succeeds Dale Brendel, who was recently named publisher of the Joplin, Missouri, Globe and will serve as senior group publisher for CNHI Oklahoma.
"Gary has done a great job in Stilwell and already has a lot of connections in Tahlequah," Brendel said. "The Daily Press has a proud tradition and Gary, along with the paper's outstanding staff, will continue to build upon it with helpful local print and online content."
Jackson has served as publisher in Stilwell since 2006. Prior to that he was publisher at the Altus, Oklahoma, Times. He began his newspaper career at the McAlester, Oklahoma, News-Capital as an advertising representative 19 years ago. Previously, he worked in radio as a disc jockey, sales representative and general manager at stations in Oklahoma and Texas.
