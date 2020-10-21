Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved a resolution to five incentive awards to employees for safety performance during an Oct. 21 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said those who have been employed for less than six months will get a $125 incentive allowance, whereas those who have been employed for more than six months will get $250.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 93 people in jail that morning: 80 men and 13 women. Ten were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and none sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
