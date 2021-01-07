Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were informed of jail reports during a Jan. 6 meeting.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 85 people in jail that morning: 69 men and 16 women. Five were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
