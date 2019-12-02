A Jay woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occured 18 miles north of Tahlequah on Nov. 30.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Jason Russell, Neosho, Nissouri, was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram truck southbound on Old Toll Gate Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The passenger, Shawna Shaw, 43, was transported by EMS to Northeastern Health System, then airlifted to St. Francis, where he was listed in stable condition.
Russell fled the scene on foot and his condition at the time of the crash is unknown. Seat belts were not in use and unsafe speed for the type of roadway is listed as the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.