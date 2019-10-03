A Tahlequah man told officers to kill him as he held a knife to his own throat.
On Oct. 2, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Walmart when he noticed a man cross the street, but not on a marked crosswalk or intersection. Scott told Stephen Davis he needed to use a crosswalk. Scott ran the man's information and he was clear of any warrants. He told the officer he was walking to Walmart to see if he could find any "snipes."
After a short conversation, Davis was free to leave and began to walk toward Walmart. After Scott got back in his patrol unit and looked at the man's record, he saw that Davis had been banned from the store. So Scott approached Davis near the entrance of the store and told him he was banned.
"I told Stephen to set his bags on the ground that he was carrying. He became hostile and refused to place his bags on the ground," Scott said in the report.
Davis began to walk away and told the officer, "You're going to have to blow my head off." When Scott tried to stop Davis, the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and held it to his own throat.
Davis told Scott several times to kill him, and after a short time, he threw the knife on the ground and refused to stop walking backward.
Scott pulled his Taser and told Davis to get on the ground. The suspect complied and was handcuffed by Officer Michael Cates.
The man said he had drugs and paraphernalia in his pocket, and while the officers searched him, they found the bag of drugs, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and a used syringe.
Davis was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of trespassing, obstruction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
