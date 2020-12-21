Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for October, compared to September's figures.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for October was 1 percent higher than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 33 in the state with 5.7 percent, reported a labor force of 19,404 in October, marking an increase of 129 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 1,099, while the number cited for September was 904.
Employment for October in Cherokee County was 18,305 – a decrease of 66 workers from September, when a 4.7 percent jobless rate was reported. The October jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 5.5 percent in Adair County; 5 percent in Delaware County; 5.5 percent in Mayes County; 6 percent in Muskogee County; 6.5 percent in Sequoyah County; and 5.9 percent in Wagoner County.
