Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of July, compared to June unemployment figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for July was 4.5 percent - lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 64th in the state, reported a labor force of 18,944 in July - a slight increase of 61 from the previous month.
The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County for July was 847, while the number cited in the month of June was 872.
Employment for July in Cherokee County was 18,097, an increase of 86 from June.
The month of June jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.4 percent in Adair County; 3.9 percent in Delaware County; 3.3 percent in Mayes County; 5.0 percent in Muskogee County; 4.2 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.2 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in July, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate of 6.6, while McIntosh County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 6.4 percent.
McCurtain County had the third-highest with 5.9 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 2.0 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.