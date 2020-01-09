From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for the month of November, compared to October unemployment figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for November was 2 percent - higher than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 49th in the state with 3.9 percent, reported a labor force of 18,847 in November, marking a decrease of 162 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in November was 728, while the number cited for October was 694.
Employment for November in Cherokee County was 18,119, at 3.9 percent a decrease of 196 workers from October, when a 3.7 percent jobless rate was reported.
The November jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.1 percent in Adair County; 3.7 percent in Delaware County; 3.1 percent in Mayes County; 3.9 percent in Muskogee County; 4.2 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.4 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in November, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate of 7.7 percent, while Haskell County and McIntosh County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 6.4 percent.
McCurtain County had the fourth-highest with 6.1 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.8 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.