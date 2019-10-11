From staff reports
Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of August, compared to July unemployment figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for August was 4 percent - lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 58th in the state, reported a labor force of 19,125 in August, marking an increase of 181 from the previous month.
The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in August was 771, while the number cited for July was 852.
Employment for August in Cherokee County was 18,354, an increase of 261 from July.
The month of June jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.9 percent in Adair County; 3.8 percent in Delaware County; 3.2 percent in Mayes County; 4.2 percent in Muskogee County; 4.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.2 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in August, McIntosh County had the highest county unemployment rate of 6.2, while Latimer County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 6.1 percent.
McCurtain County had the third-highest with 5.6 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.
