Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for the month of April, compared to March's jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for April was 7.4 percent higher than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 20th in the state with 10.9 percent, reported a labor force of 17,679 in April, marking a decrease of 1,144 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in April was 1,930, while the number cited for March was 657.
Employment for April in Cherokee County was 15,749 - a decrease of 2,417 workers from March, when a 3.5 percent jobless rate was reported.
The March jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 10.7 percent in Adair County; 12.7 percent in Delaware County; 10.1 percent in Mayes County; 13.1 percent in Muskogee County; 16.4 percent in Sequoyah County; and 13.9 percent in Wagoner County.
