Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for the month of May, compared to April’s jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for May was .5 percent higher than the previous month, and higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 32 in the state with 11.4 percent, reported a labor force of 18,535 in May, marking an increase of 852 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in May was 2,113, while the number cited for April was 1,931.
Employment for May in Cherokee County was 16,422 – an increase of 670 workers from April, when a 10.9 percent jobless rate was reported.
The May jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 16.2 percent in Adair County; 11.7 percent in Delaware County; 9.7 percent in Mayes County; 10.9 percent in Muskogee County; 16.2 percent in Sequoyah County; and 11.7 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in May, Tillman County had the highest county unemployment rate at 18.8 percent, while Johnston County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 17.4 percent. Cotton County had the third-highest with 17.3 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 3 percent
