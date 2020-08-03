Defendants on probation through a deferred sentence can be rearrested for a number of reasons.
District Judge Doug Kirkley said one aspect of probation is alternative court.
"It takes a judge to issue the warrant but the District Attorney's Office is also part of that, to give advice on whether they want to pursue taking [defendants] out of that program and putting them into prison, or if it's a sanctionable offense," said Kirkley. "Let's arrest them, get them in here, make sure they are clean and sober, or make sure they are here to have their opportunity to be heard."
Kirkley said a defendant committing another crime is different ballgame in the court aspect.
"That is where we get a lot of applications to accelerate and revoke with a new crime, so now they're looking at two different types of prosecution," he said. "We try to take care of those together for judicial economy, but that doesn't always happen."
Applications filed because of a defendant's probation are more expedient than a new crime.
"The scenario of what has to be proved and the burden of proof isn't as high as a reasonable doubt," said Kirkley.
The following are the remainder of the deferred sentences ordered in 2019.
Nathan Tanner Joshua Williams - actual physical control and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Shannon Keith Garcia - domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Michael Wayne Giles - embezzlement.
Dayne Joseph Whitehorn - domestic abuse - assault and battery, public intoxication, larceny from the house, and trespassing after being forbidden.
William F. Brandt Jr. - driving while impaired, no seat belt, and open container alcohol.
Joshua James Dotson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, and driving under suspension.
Denise Florence Drywater - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Joshua Craig Hall - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeffery Wayne Haulmark - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teresa Lea Holloway - harboring fugitive from justice.
Hellen L. Jones - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Carl Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Heather N. Goodrich-Smith - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Jobe Antyony Terronez - driving while under the influence of drugs and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tony Ray Wisely - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Bruce Wright - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Lawrence Fishinghawk - feloniously pointing firearm, carrying firearm while under the influence, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Fred Norman Hill III - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Katie Leann Keifer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 26-30 mph over.
John Foster Knox - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Alisha Jewel Starr - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ronnie L. Brown - driving while under the influence of drugs, no driver's license, failure to stop for yield sign.
Joe Don Selven Fields - DUI and transporting open container.
Randi Chantel Hardbarger - molesting a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colton Casey Hawkins - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Christopher Michael Thompson - knowingly receiving stolen property and second-degree burglary.
Ronnie W. Henry - public intoxication.
Rylain Eddie Henry - public intoxication.
Jennifer Cherokee Conrad - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, open container alcohol, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Eric James Weidower - child engagement by driving under the influence and littering upon public roadway.
Michael Chase Graham - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and defect equipment.
John Donald Kennedy - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Marisela S. Sierra - DUI.
Brandi Michelle Blossom - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shiane Skye Barnhart - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerad Keys - third-degree burglary, false declaration of ownership in pawn, knowingly concealing stolen property.
Lance A. Chitty - second-degree burglary.
Damond Edward Dodd Jr. - driving while under the influence of drugs, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Sandra R. Hooper - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, driving under suspension.
Jacqueline Marie Humbyrd - endeavoring to manufacture CDS/poss material with intent to manufacture.
Austin Chance Patton - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Shalen Presley - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Morgan Shaffer - possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Wayne Stroup - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, open container alcohol, driving under suspension, and operate vehicle with license plate covered.
Anthony Wayne Philpott - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and resisting an officer.
