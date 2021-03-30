During his weekly Chief Chat on Monday, March 29, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King covered call numbers, employment opportunity, and the process with McGirt cases.
King began his chat discussing call numbers and praising his officers, who had a total of 874 calls for the week: 218 traffic stops, 374 building checks, two burglaries, five thefts, 10 shoplifting calls, and two motor vehicle crashes.
Lt. Dexter Scott had the most number of calls for service, Sgt. Bryan Qualls had the most traffic stops, and Officer Jacob Robertson had the most reports taken for the week. Officer Mitchell Sellers had the most number of building checks.
"You guys have probably began to see a pattern; Bryan Qualls and Dexter Scott tend to be our leaders each week as individuals," said King. "They're supervisors and I just want to give them a shout-out because they really lead their shifts by example. They get out there and work hard and I think it causes those other [officers] on their shift to work a little harder as well."
TPD recovered two stolen vehicles and responded to two domestic calls last week.
"One of those was pretty severe. Detective Josh Girdner picked up that case, and he's met with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Muskogee, and it looks like they're going to adopt that case," said King. "Post-McGirt changes the way our cases are filed, whether it's state court, federal court, or tribal court."
King said they are working daily with the federal government and Cherokee Nation to make the transition as smooth as possible for the community.
TPD is four officers short as of Monday, March 29; one is actively deployed with the military, one is out medical leave, one retired, and one submitted his resignation.
"If you're interested in becoming a Tahlequah Police officer and helping your community, go to the city of Tahlequah website and look for that link. We will have the first round of written testing this week for some of those early applicants, but that position is still open," said King.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, April 5 at noon.
