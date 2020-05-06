MUSKOGEE – The U.S. attorneys for Eastern, Western, and Northern Districts are teaming with the Oklahoma Attorney General to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester, who operates out of Muskogee and was formerly the district attorney serving Cherokee County, advises that those who have been victims, or who know of someone who is a victim, to report it.
“Attorney General Barr has instructed U.S. attorneys to make it a priority to investigate and stop coronavirus fraud, and we will continue to do so even while Oklahomans are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kuester said. "He would also like to stop fraud before it happens by reminding everyone to watch for scams and exercise caution accordingly."
Examples of COVID-19 fraud are economic impact scams, mobile app scams, investment scams, price gouging, and unemployment fraud.
“For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We urge you: don’t fall victim to these frauds. If you have please report COVID-19 fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline by phone at 1-866-720-5721 or via an online reporting form available at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/webform/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form,” the USAO statement said.
People can also report fraud to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone at (405) 521-2029 or by email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.
