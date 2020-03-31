Law enforcement officers rising to the challenge of COVID-19

Law enforcement officials are facing challenges when it comes to their duties during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and Gov. Kevin Stitt released guidelines detailing "best practices" to keep officers safe.
"These guidelines are intended to better protect the courageous men and women in law enforcement from contracting and spreading COVID-19," said Stitt. "We encourage them to follow these guidelines, as well as all other precautions, to protect themselves and those around them. My thanks goes to those who collaborated on these guidelines, including Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating."
The document provides guidelines on how to prevent exposure of COVID-19 during an arrest, inmate transfers, management of jail and prison populations, and staff screenings.
"In addition to facing life-and-death situations every time our statewide law enforcement officials go to work, they are now facing an invisible enemy in the Coronavirus," said Hunter. "As state officials, we must do everything in our power to ensure they are protected. We believe these guidelines, in conjunction with measures already being implemented around the state, will serve as another safeguard to stop its spread to others."
According to the guidelines, officers should take affirmative precautions to limit exposure and keep a distance of 6 feet from others, whenever possible.
"Wash hands thoroughly and often for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching face, and avoid touching commonly-used surfaces in public areas. Ensure duty belt and gear are disinfected after contact with an individual," the document said.
Tahlequah Police Officers Michael Gray and Kyle Reed said they are now working seven 12-hour days, and then are quarantined for 14 days.
"We are allowed to clean and do our laundry at the PD after our shift. It's a constant cleaning process and disinfecting everything you touch. I'm constantly wiping the insides of my patrol car down with disinfectant wipes," said Gray.
According to the guidelines, if inmates must be transferred, jail staffers should wear protective gear, and the transport vehicle is thoroughly cleaned.
Jail staffers are screened at the entrance of the facility prior to every shift for symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Inmates are medically screened during the booking process. Gray said they will ask the inmates if they have had symptoms related to the virus before booking.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Aaron Johnson and Ryan Robison agree that a challenge they face is lack of contact with the people.
"One of the biggest challenges we are facing is that of no face-to-face contact, which we would like to do," said Johnson.
"We have to 'de-germ,' wash our hands, sanitize after we've made contact. It just depends on the situation. Any emergency situation, we're going to go no matter what."
Robison said call volumes have gone down, and with the courthouse closed to the public, they are taking what would be deemed as walk-in reports, over the phone.
"It's not really a challenge; it's just different, and the call volume had gone down quite a bit," said Robison.
"We were told to limit our contact - you know, no unnecessary contact. But we will make contact if we need to; we just have to take precautions."
Police Chief Nate King has reassured residents that officers are still out patrolling and enforcing the law.
"We're still addressing each and every call at the police department. We may be calling you on the phone instead of coming in person, but we are addressing each and every call we receive," said King. "We can't eliminate our contact with the public, unfortunately. We can reduce some, but we can't eliminate."
