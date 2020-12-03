LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Both new and old decorations enhance city's festive aura

Visitors to downtown Tahlequah can enjoy the sights of both new and traditional Christmas decorations and lights this year.
The 2020 year has proved to be something most Americans have never experienced before, said Mayor Sue Catron.
"As is typical for the Tahlequah spirit, we seem to want to light the darkness for our neighbors and help build the joy of Christmas in our community. If you haven't driven through neighborhoods after dark this year, that may be something your family would enjoy," Catron said.
The Tahlequah Leadership Class 23 partnered with the Tahlequah Main Street Association to purchase an 18-foot "growing Christmas tree" with a 3-foot lighter topper.
"Tahlequah Main Street was the recipient of a community grant put forth by the Tahlequah Community Foundation fund, and has partnered with the Tahlequah Leadership Class to bring the first Downtown Tahlequah Community Christmas tree to Norris park," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. "The tree has been a wonderful addition to the holiday experience, and we are so incredibly blessed to have a community that has come together to make this holiday season bright."
The tree was built and put together in Norris Park on Nov. 24. Hale said a planned tree-lighting ceremony will have to wait until next year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, but there will be a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Kelley Robertson said everyone is excited about the additon of the new tree in the park.
"This new decoration will make a wonderful enchantment to our downtown corridor during the holiday season," Robertson said. "We encourage all local businesses downtown to decorate their storefronts to this year's theme, 'Home for the Holidays,' and help create a festive celebration for all of Tahlequah."
The traditional holiday lights and decorations are the product of a joint effort between TMSA and the city of Tahlequah.
"Late last summer the TMSA, the Chamber of Commerce, and city staff started talking about how important having something bright and festive for Christmas would be to the community. I'm proud of the work they've done to try to provide a safe Christmas experience for our residents," said Catron.
Tahlequah Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento said they put up lights at Norris Park and the splash pad this year.
"We did use all but one of the light displays that we have. It took a good week to get all the lights up," Torrento said. "[We're] still having to do some routine maintenance when needed. The displays will be lit 24/7, and we will start taking the lights down Jan. 4."
Catron said it's a good time to have some of the traditional light displays back in place.
"The city Parks Department spent a lot of time this fall reworking the lighting on displays that haven't been used in a while," she said.
The mayor said all the traditional lighting ceremonies have been modified significantly to reduce crowd sizes.
"While Northeastern State University's Seminary Hall and the Cherokee Museum and other facilities will be lit, the events with singing and refreshments will not be taking place," Catron said.
Catron said she will attend the first ribbon-cutting for the tree, but that this year's will be a quieter, simpler Christmas.
"I think a lot of our residents also believe their lights and decorations are more significant to their celebrations this year. I've noticed while driving through neighborhoods, there are many more houses with lights hung on the eaves or within their landscaping than ever before," Catron said.
