At midnight this New Year’s Eve, some revelers will be making a toast, receiving their first kiss of 2022, or watching NYE specials on TV. But among the noise to follow will be the popping and crackling of fireworks throughout town.
New Year’s Day is one of only two days on the calendar when people can detonate fireworks within the city of Tahlequah. Those who don’t take advantage will have to wait another six months until the Fourth of July. And those who do make the most out of their fireworks freedom are encouraged to take precautions when setting them off.
According Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker, the area’s dead grass and fallen leaves can create a hazard for fireworks, as it’s often dry outside during this time of year. Fortunately, the city has received some rain in recent days, making it safer for people to set off their rockets, spinners, sparklers and more.
“If it’s wet, that’s always a good sign,” Baker said. “Hopefully we’ve gotten enough rain so that we won’t have to worry about that. Just make sure it’s not windy. If it is, we’d rather you not do it, but just be safe and careful.”
When setting the fireworks, it’s important people use a hard, flat surface to place them on. This will prevent them from tipping over and firing in the wrong direction. Those who put their fireworks on grass, gravel or sand should consider laying down a piece of plywood. People shouldn’t handle fireworks if they’ve been drinking alcohol, either.
Baker said kids should not handle fireworks without supervision, and parents need to make sure they’re standing far enough away from the launch zone. It’s also handy to have a bucket of water nearby.
“Instead of just throwing it on the ground, we want to throw it in a bucket with water. That’s for any firework,” he said. “So we don’t want people to grab them and throw them in the trash, because sometimes those things still have embers. So we want to make sure they’re completely out.”
Not as many fireworks stands are set up as they are in the summer. But Wilson’s Boomtown Fireworks, next to Walmart and The River Brewhouse, is, and the products are fresh for the picking, as owner Carl Wilson said all of the stands sold out last year. So they’ve restocked for this year's holidays.
“Last year, I wasn’t sure how it was going to be with COVID, but it was the best year I ever had,” he said. “The fireworks we had leftover we could carry home in the trunk of a car. All of this stuff here is all brand new from China, because the warehouse didn’t have anything left over.”
New Year’s can’t compete with the Fourth of July. However, Wilson is expecting a big rush to hit on Friday, when many people receive their final check of the year and are looking to enter 2022 with a bang.
“Every firework I own will be here on New Year’s Eve, just in case I need to restock a bunch of them,” he said. “We’re not about to run out of fireworks, at all.”
The staff offered a few recommendations for people looking to light up the night sky. They said the artillery shells are the most popular of the big fireworks. Roman candles are another big seller. The 3 Stage Spaceship is a small firework that floats up, hovers, floats up some more and eventually explodes. The Boomtown employees also suggested those with young children pick up some sparklers or bang snaps.
Of the other heavy-duty fireworks, the Party Bus, Spider Nebula and G-Force artillery shells are among the popular buys. The G-Force comes with 24 shells to shoot off that each have a different effect.
Fireworks are only allowed to be sold until Jan. 2, so locals have little time left to snare some novelty items before they’re gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.