WESTPORT - Three Tahlequah children escaped injury in a Pawnee County crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Brittney Brocks, 30, Wichita, was driving a 2007 Dodge Durango on U.S. Highway 64 outside of Westport, Oklahoma, on May 7. The 13-year-old was crossing the roadway when he was struck by Brocks. The boy was transported by Mercy EMS to OSU Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead.
All seatbelts were in use and Brocks, and the six children in the vehicle - ages 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 - were not injured. The younger three were from Tahlequah.
According to the OHP report, the condition of Brocks was apparently normal at the time of the crash, and the cause was pedestrian action.
