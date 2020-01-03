Area law enforcement agencies reported a slow and quiet New Year's Eve.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were called one time by a party goer who needed a ride.
"We had one ride from [Cherokee] Casino to a residence in town," said Chennault.
"We expected more, but that one person didn't drink and drive."
CCSO and Tahlequah Police Department had extra patrols on New Year's Eve, and officers were available to provide rides for those who needed them.
Chennault said the holiday typically brings in a handful of "porch pirates," but this year, it was one culprit who stole postal mail.
"The only thing that happened that was bothersome was the mail theft," said Chennault. "That is unusual because it happened after Christmas and they didn't take packages, just the mail."
A resident of Cobb's Corner Road turned over several items of mail to Chennault on Dec. 29. The resident found the items in the Cobb's Corner/Oakdale Road area while he was looking for his own stolen mail.
The sheriff said the only thing of real value that was taken in the mail was an Apple watch.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King reported a similarly uneventful NYE night. He said there was one call regarding fireworks and a disturbance, but no calls from those who needed rides home.
"Other than that, it was your normal traffic stops and pedestrian stops," he said. "It looked like a fairly uneventful evening, and that's a good thing."
As for the week of Christmas, King said some burglars were arrested and taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.