A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for arson.
An indictment alleged that on Feb. 24, John Cole Haeberle, 23, maliciously damaged and destroyed by mean of fire and explosive materials in the Garden Walk Apartments.
The charges arose from a probe by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Tahlequah Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said Haeberle’s actions could have injured several occupants of the apartment complex.
“Although no one was physically harmed, setting fire to an occupied apartment building is a serious offense,” Kuester said. “The diligent efforts of the investigation and prosecution teams that worked on this case led to the defendant’s quick apprehension, prosecution, and sentencing. His community is safer with him in a Bureau of Prisons facility.”
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing; Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman prosecuted the case.
