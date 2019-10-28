A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
An indictment alleged that in November 2018, Michael Lewis Killin, 46, possessed a Strum, Ruger, and Co., Model LC9, 9mm Luger caliber semi-automatic pistol. Prosecutors say he used the weapon to commit a drug-trafficking crime.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI Safe Trails Task Force.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said guns are tools of the trade, and violence is a characteristic of drug-trafficking organizations.
"A top priority of the Department of Justice is to work with state, local, and tribal agencies to reduce violent crime. Enforcing federal firearms statutes gives us the opportunity to partner with those agencies as they serve and protect their communities," said Kuester.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman prosecuted the case.
