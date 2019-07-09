An Oktaha man was critically injured in an incident involving a Tahlequah man Tuesday, July 9 on the Indian Nations Turnpike at the McAlester Toll Plaza in Pittsburg County.
Tahlequah resident Keith Ulrich was driving a 2017 GMC pickup southbound on the turnpike when a passenger jumped out of the truck. The passenger, Steven Smith of Oktaha, was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition with a head injury.
Two lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.