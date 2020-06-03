A Tahlequah man entered a guilty plea in district court for arson after he set fire to an apartment unit.
An indictment alleged that in February 2020, John Cole Haeberle, 23, maliciously damaged and destroyed, attempted to damage and destroy by means of fire and explosive materials the Garden Walk Apartments. The crime is punishable by not less than five years' and not more than 20 years' imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.
The charges stemmed from a probe by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis prosecuted the case.
