Local Realtor puts hat in ring for city mayor

With a slogan of "What's Happening In Tahlequah, Greater Things to Come," Suzanne Myers has announced her intentions to run for mayor of the city of Tahlequah.
Myers, a Realtor and a retiree from Northeastern State University in a variety of positions, said she wants to make a difference.
"I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Tahlequah as mayor. We are in a position of growth, and it isn't on the horizon or a distant probability. I will work together with others to plan and implement the infrastructure needed to serve our citizens in the most effective and much-needed capacity” she said.
Myers earned a Master’s of Science in college teaching in May 1993, and a Bachelor’s of Science in tourism management in August 1984. Both degrees are from NSU. She received her Oklahoma Real Estate License in December 2006 and has been a professional Realtor for 16 years.
While at NSU, she implemented Smart Choice Programs with five community colleges, 2+2 academic programs, and the NSU Parent and Family Program. Sge supervised all Recognized Student Organizations; coordinated universitywide events, such as NSU Family Weekend, Sorority and Fraternity Recruitment, Greek Life, Hall of Fame Selection, and Homecoming; and supervised cheer and dance programs.
“We are so fortunate to live here and to be in a community with the fourth-largest university in the state of Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation, with the addition of the OSU at the Cherokee Nation school of Osteopathic Medicine and the Oklahoma College of Optometry,” said Myers. "[But] we have challenges as a community that are not unique to Tahlequah. Like many other communities, we have seen an increase in what we call 'homeless' or 'displaced' individuals. We have our share of crime and there are other areas of concern."
Myers’ awards include the Community Impact Award Winner, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, 2021; Grand Parade Marshal, Tahlequah Christmas Parade, 2021; Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, NSU Centurion Recipient; and a Top Two producer at Century 21 Wright Real Estate in 2021.
“If you know me, you know my glass is always at least half-full. I am optimistic and positive and willing to work with others to problem-solve and to make all things better than I found them," she said. :I will be calling on others within the community, those within leadership roles and those underutilized, to take a seat at the table to reach positive, proactive and progressive decisions."
Her current community service includes establishing the "What's Happening in Tahlequah" FaceBook community group in 2019 to initially help with communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, currently with more than 17,000 members; NSU Alumni Association board member, vice president, former events chair; slated to serve as president of the Alumni Board, NSU Retiree Group, founder and coordinator of events; member of the Planning Commission for the city of Tahlequah; member of the Adjustment Committee for the city of Tahlequah; Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member; coordinated Tahlequah Community Wide Garage Sale, 2019-'21; coordinated community map of Holiday Lights, 2019-2020, Delta Zeta Alumnae, initiated fall 1979; and serves as a mentor for all new real estate agents at Century 21 Wright Real Estate.
"Rarely if ever will you hear me say ‘me’ or ‘my’. I am a team player, a dreamer and a realist. I look forward to having those within our community who share a similar vision and have areas of expertise and experience to step forward and offer to take a seat, to join us as we explore the needs of our community," said Myers.
