Accommodations and arrangements are being made between customers and local utility companies to ease the burden imposed by sky-high bills from February’s winter storm.
Trustees with the Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority say they've come up with a solution to the costly bills. Customers were allowed to pay one-third of their bills on April 15, and the remaining two-thirds can be spread out for 11 months and added to monthly bills.
NOPFA General Manager Jim Reagan said most bills have already been paid in full, and the majority customers were understanding about the situation.
“We have around 1,700 people who went on contracts, and we have around 13,000 customers,” said Reagan. “Most people were understanding and they paid their bills.”
The invoice from NOPFA’s supplier, Clearwater Enterprises, was $7.5 million, and NOPFA agreed to pay one-third, or $2.5 million, up front. NOPFA's bill for the entire year of 2020 from the supplier was about $4.5 million, and for the month of February 2021 alone, the bill is $7,591,186.
The market for natural gas was $3.43 per 1,000 cubic feet on Feb. 8. However, the market rate had shot up to $76 per 1,000 cubic feet by Feb. 12, and then, the "spot market" hit $1,193 per 1,000 cubic feet, in just a matter of days.
According to online dictionaries, the "spot market," or cash market, is "a public financial market in which financial instruments or commodities are traded for immediate delivery. It contrasts with a futures market, in which delivery is due at a later date."
NOPFA’s contract with Clearwater Enterprises includes 50 percent of their monthly usage, at a fixed price of $3.43 per dekatherm.
"The 50 percent is calculated from a five-year average of our monthly usage," said Reagan. "The remaining amount of gas we use in the month is bought on the natural gas market at daily prices. Each month has a different usage amount at the same fixed price, and for the month of February, 110,000 dekatherms were fixed at the $3.43."
Within the first eight days of February, 110,000 dekatherms were used, which forced the purchase of 221,206 dekatherms at the gas daily prices for the remainder of the month.
NOPFA officials said they were monitoring its pipeline pressures, and those were getting critically low during the winter storm.
Reagan said the average usage for residential customers in February was $330.72, while the average usage in January was $84.71. The average usage for commercials customers in February was $1,502.21, whereas it was a $352.23 for average usage in January.
“We pay our bill at the first of the month, and then we ask our customers to pay us back on the 15th of the following month,” said Reagan.
NOPFA has about 13,000 residential customers in Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Westville.
Reagan said there are about 3,000 customers on who have direct-pay, and that was temporarily suspended by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
“Right now, we’re trying to contact those customers who are on direct-pay. The problem with direct-pay is those customers may not open their bills, and we included a letter letting them know those auto payments were suspended,” he said.
The auto payments will be reactivated on July 1.
What you said
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers on its website to express their opinions about the high electric or gas bills as a result of the winter storm. Forty-eight percent agreed their bills were much higher, even though they did their best to conserve. They said they blame the provider and have not been able to get help. Twenty-three percent said their bills weren't much higher because they either conserved or because their provider planned for contingencies. Seventeen percent agreed they were undecided, while 5 percent said their bills were higher and they’ve been able to get help. Two percent admitted their bills were higher because they probably didn’t conserve enough.
What’s next
The second series on the utility bills will include explanations from Tahlequah Public Works Authority and Lake Region Electric Cooperative in the weekend edition.
