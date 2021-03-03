Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections February increased by more than $89,000 over the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures rose as well.
The February distribution of collections represents tax receipts from December business, with monies accounting for sales from Dec. 16 and estimated sales from Jan. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $680,567.00, compared to $591,344.23 last year. For February, Tahlequah brought in $1,018,596.69, up by $281,823.83 from February 2020's $736,772.86. Hulbert's February 2021 collections were up $3,220.59, from the $14,667.22 collected in February 2020.
OTC data show the disbursement of $166,192,753 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $3,588,555 distributed in February last year. The use tax disbursement was $34,935,528. Oklahoma counties shared in a $27,066,936 disbursement, and $6,146,640 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.