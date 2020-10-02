A local woman was killed in a Sept. 26 UTV crash outside of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kelsee Sevier, 23, was driving a 2018 Mahindra UTV on South 465 Road and West 790 Road.
Sevier's vehicle swerved after a dog ran out in front of her. She lost control, and the vehicle overturned several times.
According to the report, Sevier was airlifted to St. John’s hospital in Tulsa, where she died due to her injuries. A passenger on the UTV was not injured.
Initial reports from the OHP indicated Sevier was stable.
Seatbelts were equipped in the vehicle but were not in use at the time of the crash.
