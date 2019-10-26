Locals advised to use caution with winter heating

Colder weather means warmer homes and experts say now is the time to clean and inspect those heating sources.
Anything from chimneys to electric blankets that can warm up a room can pose risks, if they're not properly used.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said the first step in chimney safety is cleaning it out at the beginning of the season and at the end of the season.
"They need to clean and clear any obstructions in the flue - there's soot buildup and creosote buildup and you can also get it stopped up with bird, wasp, and insect nests," said Hammons.
Mark Sweeney, owner of Hearth and Pool Services, recommends that chimneys should always be cleaned and inspected in September or October - before colder weather hits.
"People usually wait until it's beginning of the season and that's OK," he said. "Since it's not so cold here, we clean all the way up until Christmas."
The ramifications of not properly cleaning a chimney is costly and dangerous.
"The possibility of a chimney fire exists from usually what's called third-degree creosote building up in the chimney." said Sweeney. "When you burn a fire you have first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree creosote. Third-degree is very slick and shiny and that's a real volatile, hard-to-catch on fire, but once it burns hot, that's where the chimney fires usually start."
In a fireplace, there is a smoke shelf above the damper where the smoke swirls and particles drop into, and that's where a chimney fire would typically start. Sweeney said a person wouldn't see this with it being behind the damper and they would burn paper or trash.
"A piece of paper would catch on fire, lift up, and go over the damper and land back there and catch that on fire," he said. "Don't ever burn trash in your fireplace."
The best thing to do in the case of a fire is to call the fire department and then hang a wet blanket in front of the fireplace. Never pour water down the chimney. Because of the clay tile, water will cause that to break - causing damages that could cost in the thousands.
"There's a huge draft coming in there and it sounds like an airplane landed on your roof," said Sweeney. "And go outside and turn on your water hose; wet the roof down. That's what burns the house down - the concrete will actually get hot enough to fall out of the joints and get caught in the updraft and land on the roof."
Hammons advises that space heaters have a 3-foot radius and users get Underwriters Laboratory listed heaters.
"Those things do get red, they do get hot, and they can ignite a fire if they're up against something that's flammable, so just pay attention" he said. "We asked that people get the UL listed brands that have an automatic shut-off switch, so if they get knocked over, they wont continue to run."
Hammons and Sweeney both said green wood creates a creosote that causes blockage in the main flue, and proper wood needs to be seasoned for six to eight months.
Green wood tends to smoke more than seasoned wood due to the moisture in it. Green wood also has a lower BTU - British Thermal Units - which is the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit. Hard woods, such as oak and hickory, have a higher BTU and produce more heat.
"You don't want to burn soft woods like pine, even seasoned pine is light and wouldn't put off any BTU. We live in an area with a lot of hard wood, so oak and hickory are pretty good wood to burn," said Sweeney.
For wood stoves, Sweeney said those are quite a bit easier to clean. And Hammons said people should keep in mind, even though they are equipped with doors, that wood stoves are still hot and children should be kept at a distance.
Another preventative measure residents should take into consideration is making sure there are carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
"Carbon monoxide is very much a dangerous item. It is odorless, invisible and it's deadly," said Hammons. "Detectors are relatively cheap and can be purchased at Walmart, Lowe's, or any home improvement store."
He said they are best to be installed at least a foot and a half below the ceiling.
Two Weleetka boys were found dead last week and officials suspect the cause was possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the boys took a portable gas generator into a travel trailer due to a power outage.
"Make sure if you have those heaters and furnaces that you do have them checked out by a professional, and with the older ones, especially, to make sure they aren't leaking carbon monoxide," said Hammons.
