The interpretation of the law extends not only to the courts, but to individuals who parent just as they were parented, or have learned what works for their children.
When asked on the Daily Press Facebook page, several parents shared practices both for and opposed to spanking.
Jim T. Reese did spank his kids, but stopped because it was teaching his daughter to hit.
"She was and is so wonderful and never used hitting in raising her child, I'm so thankful for that," said Reese. "As president of the Tahlequah Board of Education, I was proud that we had several years without hitting and found more creative ways to teach corrective behavior.*
Carol and Jerry Choate did not spank.
"I had three boys and a girl, and they are all definitely different," she said. "All would say they would rather have taken a spanking than have to sit down and have their father give them a talking-to. Respecting each other is the key. When you hit [children], you are not respecting them."
Kailey Earlywolf doesn't spank, either.
"The science is clear that physical punishment leads to worse outcomes in the long term, even if it seems to 'be effective' in the short term," said Earlywolf. "Besides that, children are people and people don't deserve to be assaulted for breaking rules. You wouldn't beat your wife for breaking rules. Children are people just as much as adults are."
Billy Hunter feels like "we ought to be past hitting children."
"I have seen some very difficult children whose parents never chose to hit them, and they turned out quite well. When teaching emotional maturity, I would say emotionally mature tactics are probably better than striking children."
Elizabeth Wulf spanked early in parenting, and after a few years discovered different techniques."We currently use clear expectations, consistent consequences and goals to help redirect negative behavior. Our go =to consequences is removal of privileges and rewards," said Wulf.
Those who do spank their kids say they were also spanked.
Sue Ann Phillips Maxey said when the term "corporal punishment" is used, it makes disciplining children sound much worse than a spanking on his butt.
"Yes, we spanked, and our kids respected us and others. They learned at an early age right from wrong. Yes, I would do it again because it worked for us," said Maxey.
Lindsey Keys-Smith was spanked as a child, "and I survived and was taught to act right or there were consequences. I did the same with my children when needed. I only had to do it a few times and after that 'the look' was all that was needed. I think it really depends on the child and what works for them."
J.T. Masterson carries on family tradition.
"My grandfather spanked my dad (no criminal history); my dad spanked me (no criminal history); I spanked my sons (no criminal history); my sons are known to be kind and actually have been commended for being positive kids in school," Masterson said. "So moral to the story, spanking doesn't create criminals, and all my kids love me and hug me and call on me to see how I'm doing and visit also. No studies are accurate because they use swayed results to fluff numbers. Your children are the real answer if you're doing it right or wrong."
