Malfunctioning AC unit smokes up NSUOCO

The Tahlequah Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry building Friday afternoon.
Douglas Penisten, dean of Optometry, said something was overheating and there was smoke, but nothing too excessive.
TFD Capt. Casey Baker said the air conditioning unit malfunctioned and "burned up," which caused the smoke to come out of the air vents.
"Nothing major; we got all of the utilities to the unit shut off and contacted the maintenance department, and we showed the dean the problem," said Baker.
