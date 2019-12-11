A Tahlequah man was arrested after officers saw him urinating in public.
On Dec. 6, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol near East Downing Street and North Oak Avenue when he saw a man stumbling as he walked. Qualls said he turned around and drove to an alley behind Circle S Laundry Mat, where he saw Michael Limpy standing. As Qualls got closer to the suspect, he could see Limpy urinating in plain view of traffic on North Oak Avenue.
Qualls told Limpy to stop relieving himself, but he refused to listen and finished his business. Qualls asked him why he chose to urinate there instead of in his apartment, which was just a block away. Limpy allegedly insisted he had to use the bathroom. The officer noticed Limpy was unsteady on his feet and slurred his words as he spoke. When Qualls asked how much he had to drink, Limpy said, "none."
Limpy was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for public intoxication and outraging public decency.
In July, Limpy was arrested and booked for the two same charges after he exposed himself in front of children.
Officers were called to East Shawnee Street and Woodhaven Avenue, where observers said an intoxicated man was exposing himself. Witnesses said they saw Limpy lying down on the side of the road with his penis out in full view, urinating. One of the witness's children also saw Limpy exposing himself.
The suspect was arrested after officers tracked him down at Family Video.
