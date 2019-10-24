Man arrested after demanding beer, firing gun

A local man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a business worker and fired a shot.
On Oct. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Unlimited Pools to investigate a call about shots being fired. While he was en route, dispatchers notified him that Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kane Wyatt had the suspect stopped in front of Casey's General Store on South Muskogee Avenue.
The trooper said Gordon Gregory pulled out in front of him at Unlimited Pools, and when he stopped Gregory, the suspect asked Wyatt to arrest him. Smith arrived at the store and escorted the suspect to Lt. Brandon Vick's patrol car. That's when he pulled away from the officer and said he was trying to jump in front of oncoming traffic.
Sgt. Shawn Presley met with James Paden, who said he was working at Unlimited Pools when Gregory came in and asked for a six-pack of beer. He told the man the beer would be next door.
"Gregory then pointed a gun at him, and James ducked onto the floor and Gregory discharged the firearm toward the wall just above him," Smith said in the report.
The man left the store, got into his truck, and drove to the end of the parking lot. There, he rolled down his window and shot the gun into the air.
Joseph Paden said he was working at The Y Liquor store when he heard what sounded like a gunshot come from Unlimited Pools. He said he heard his father yelling to call 911. Paden ran toward the store and saw Gregory holding a revolver, so he turned around and dashed to the corner and called 911.
Paden saw the suspect get into a truck and tried to get the tag information. He said the man then drove to the end of the parking lot and he heard another gunshot. When Gregory turned onto South Muskogee Avenue, a state trooper got behind the truck.
Gregory was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, reckless conduct with a firearm, resisting arrest, taxes due state, improper use of turn lane, and no seat belt.
