A man was taken to jail after he violently assaulted his elderly neighbors on Saturday, July 11.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress on Boathouse Lane in Park Hill. Dispatch advised the suspect left the residence and was walking in the woods toward another house.
According to the sheriff's report, Deputy Kim Novak arrived to the residence first and immediately called for an ambulance. Deputy Nick Chute arrived and began looking for the suspect in the area he was last seen.
Chute advised he made contact with the homeowner and sent Novak a photo of him to see if the victims could identify him.
Michael Ballew Sr. said he was asleep when deputies showed up to his house. He agreed to go to the victim's house so they could identify if he was the suspect.
Ballew Sr. said his son, Michael Ballew Jr., was inside the house and he believed deputies were looking for him.
"I then asked Michael to go into the residence to retrieve his son. Michael's son then came outside and his description was very similar to what we were told was the suspect," Broderick said in the report.
Michel Jr. said he thought deputies were there because he may have done something bad.
The victims said Michael Jr. was the suspect, but he wasn't wearing the same clothes. Both victims were transported to Northeastern Health System for their injuries.
Crystal Ballew said she, Michael Jr., and his girlfriend were sitting outside on the back porch and talking.
"Crystal stated that Michael Jr. started talking about random things that she couldn't understand," Broderick said. "Crystal stated that is when Michael Jr. got up and walked off the porch and started air boxing and punching the wind, continuing to ramble on."
Michael Jr. ran into the woods and Ballew heard him screaming, "Mom and Dad" about 10 minutes later. Ballew said she found him on the back porch of their neighbor's house.
According to Ballew, Michael Jr. was yelling, "Let me in," as he was standing at the neighbor's house.
"[Ballew] stated that after a few minutes, she was able to get him to come down the hill to their residence. Once he arrived home, she informed him to take a shower. She believed the heat was making him delusional," Broderick said.
Michael Jr.'s girlfriend gave the deputy a similar statement of what happened.
On July 12, Broderick spoke with one of the victims who is a 70-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran. The man said his wife is 66 years old and just had back surgery.
The man said his dogs were barking at the front door and when he looked outside, he saw a man standing there.
"[He] stated from the window, he didn't see his face. However, he thought it could have been his grandson," Broderick said. "[He] opened the door and all of a sudden, the male shoved him to the ground and entered his residence."
The man asked Michael Jr. what he was doing and he said he was looking for his n-word.
The victim said Michael Jr. got upset about the dogs, ran up to him, and punched him in the face, knocking him back on the ground. Michael Jr. continued to hit and kick the man as he tried to crawl to his bedroom to retrieve a gun.
The man said he was able to get the weapon and tried to shoot Micheal Jr., but the gun was jammed. The victim said that was when Michael Jr. began to assault his wife.
The victim got to his closet where he loaded another gun. The man said he pointed the gun at Michael Jr. and yelled at him to stop hitting his wife.
At that point, the victim could hear Ballew and Michael Jr.'s girlfriend yelling from outside for him to get out of the house and come home.
Broderick said the male victim suffered a broken leg in the assault and would need surgery. The female victim received stitches for her injuries.
Michael Jr. was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he agreed to talk with Broderick. The man said he was depressed and the only thing he remembered was his mother telling him to get off his neighbor's porch.
He said he, his mother, and girlfriend were outside listening to music and the next thing he could remember was his mother yelling at him.
"Michael Jr. stated that he does not recall anything. He stated he does not know if he entered the house nor if he made contact with anyone inside the house," Broderick said.
Michael Jr. was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on elderly with great bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.