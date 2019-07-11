Man arrested for exposing himself

By Keri Thornton
A Tahlequah man was arrested after he exposed himself in front of children.
On July 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was called to East Shawnee Street and Woodhaven Avenue, where observers said there was an intoxicated man exposing himself.
Officers spoke to witnesses, who described the man as wearing a green-colored shirt and dark shorts.
Brian Osburn and Kimber Kelley saw him lying down on the side of East Shawnee Street with his penis out in full view, urinating. One of the witness's children also saw the man exposing himself.
Officers tracked down someone who matched Osburn's and Kelley's description at Family Video.
McNiel approached Michael Limpy and said he smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he spoke. He was arrested and taken back to the witnesses, who verified he was the one who exposed himself.
Limpy was booked at Cherokee County Detention Center for outraging public decency and public intoxication.
