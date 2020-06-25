Charges of outraging public decency have been filed against an 18-year-old man who admitted having sex with a 14-year-old girl, District Attorney Jack Thorp confirmed.
On May 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a residence on 585 Road in regard to a possible rape. The homeowner said she was contacted by a woman who said her 14-year-old daughter had left the house and was with an 18-year-old. The mother said she questioned the girl, who admitted to sneaking Kobe Jones over and having sex with him.
On May 11, the girl admitted to authorities that mutual friends had told Jones she was 16, but the two had never talked about her age. Text messages on the girl's phone showed Jones had told her he was 18, but she never mentioned her age to him.
Jones told authorities he had been told the girl was 16, but that she admitted she was only 14 after they had sex for the third time. He said he told her not to contact him again.
To be guilty of outraging public decency, a misdemeanor, the accused must carry out an act that is lewd, obscene, or of disgusting character.
According to court records, a warrant was issued June 18 for the arrest of Jones.
In another case, charges have not yet been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting another during an altercation.
On June 3, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to Riverside Park on a report of a shooting. Officers found Dayne Whitehorn, 25, on the ground and unresponsive. Several people surrounded the man and CPR was being performed before officers took over.
Witnesses said Richard Lee Smith, 55, and Whitehorn had been fighting when the shooting occurred.
Whitehorn was transported to Northeastern Health System, where he died a short time later.
As he was being taken into custody, Lee told officers he was ex-military and the shooting was self-defense. The weapon, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, was found in the trunk of a car parked on the scene.
Thorp said his office received reports of the incident on Thursday, June 25.
