An unidentified man chased three children and said he was going to kill them.
On Oct. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to a residence on a report of suspicious activity. Rebecca Hand said her daughter was home after the Briggs School bus dropped her off. She was outside playing with two cousins, when they heard a man whispering and whistling in the woods behind the house.
Hand said the three kids ran inside and locked the doors. The man came up and started banging on the trailer. They waited for him to get around to the back of the trailer and started running for the neighbor’s house.
The man chased after the three and grabbed Hand’s daughter by the arm. She was able to spin away from him and fell to the ground. The girl got up and kept running to the house.
Hand said while the kids were hiding, they heard the man call them all by name and said he was going to kill them.
The girl called her mother, but by the time she got to the residence, the man was gone. Hand took her daughter to the hospital to be checked out and photos were taken of her arm.
