A Tahlequah man supposedly hallucinated while he was arrested and booked into jail.
On Dec. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was called to a disturbance near the old Sonic location on Downing Street. Dispatch advised that a man in an orange shirt was yelling at vehicles near the road, and someone had called and said he was near Mary's Liquor.
Robertson located Trenton Grass near the Beauty College and said the man kept reaching for his pockets. He asked if it was OK to pat him down for weapons for their safety.
"During the patdown, I felt what I thought to be a possible syringe in his pocket," Robertson said in the report. "I attempted to remove the item to verify what it was."
Grass began to act erratically and pulled away from Robertson, but Officer Matthew Frits stepped in and the two detained him.
Grass then accused the officers of planting something on him and throwing an item on the ground.
"I asked him what I planted on him and he stated the pen/straw that was already in his pocket and the 'sparkly stuff,'" said Robertson. "I asked him if he was talking about the rain and he said yes."
Officers ended up finding an open bottle of Tvarscki vodka in Grass' back pocket.
While he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, Grass insisted he saw a snake in the patrol unit, and the snake was biting him. During booking, Grass said he was still seeing snakes and told officers they couldn't change his clothes because of the snakes in the jail clothing.
He was booked for public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
