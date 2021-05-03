The Cherokee County Commissioners, during their May 3 meeting, discused a summons for the sheriff from a man who was arrested in 2019.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said they arrested Michael Horrell, who is a diabetic, a few years ago.
"He claims the jail didn't allow him to take his medication. He was in jail for three days and ended up going to the hospital, and he has me listed as running and operating the jail. It will switch over from me to the jail eventually," said Chennault.
Horrell was arrested in 2019 after deputies responded to a report of a couple fighting. Horrell was booked for a warrant and domestic threats to perform acts of violence.
The board gave its nod to a five-year road and bridge replacement plan with Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District 2.
An unattainable lien waiver and right-of-way application for a project on Mud Valley Road was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until May 12 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.