A man was arrested after officers found him passed out in casino parking lot.
On July 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Adams was dispatched to Cherokee Nation Casino Tahlequah on reports of an intoxicated man. Security officers at the casino told deputies they found a loaded syringe on the floor of the building. A short time later, they discovered the unconscious man in the driver's seat of a Ford Fiesta in the parking lot.
Deputy Adams told David Wayne Vance to wake up and to get out of the vehicle. Vance complied, but was reportedly unsteady on his feet and slow to respond to questions.
Deputies noticed a syringe with a dark red substance inside a cup holder next to Vance. Adams asked the man if he used methamphetamine or heroin, and the man said doesn’t use heroin. When he was asked if it was meth, Vance said, "There was, but not anymore.”
Vance was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.