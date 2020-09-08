Three people were hauled to jail after witnesses said they were intentionally trying to crash their truck into another vehicle.
On Sept. 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to the area on East Downing Street on a report of a reckless driver. Dispatch advised an older-model orange Chevrolet Silverado was deliberately trying to cause a crash with a white Ford truck. Dispatch told the officer the driver of the orange truck was eastbound on Downing Street.
“Upon arrival in the area, I was driving eastbound on East Downing Street from the Bertha Parker Bypass,” Cobb said in the police report. “In attempt to locate the orange Chevrolet Silverado, I saw a pick up in front of me that matched the description driving eastbound through the intersection of East Downing Street and North Bliss Avenue.”
The driver pulled into EZ Mart and emerged from the vehicle. Cobb pulled in behind the truck.
“I asked him what was going on and he did not reply or act as if he even heard me,” Cobb said. “I then once again asked the male when I was closer to him, and he once again continued to go about his business and act as if I was not there. I then told the male that I need to speak with him about a possible incident and he told me, ‘You don’t have to talk to me about sh*t.’"
The driver became irate and said he turned around in the road to get his hat out of the road. He claimed he didn’t do anything wrong. Cobb explained to the driver that he had received a call of the truck trying to hit another vehicle.
The driver told Cobb he didn’t have to show him his ID and began to back away from the officer. Because he was becoming uncooperative, Cobb detained him.
“The male subject told me that a white Ford pulled out in front of him, and all he did was swerve to miss him so he would not hit him,” Cobb said. “At this time, I was able to determine from the information dispatch gave me – and the male subject saying this ≠ that this would be the suspect vehicle.”
The driver said his name was Tommie Beasley and gave his date of birth. Sgt. Bryan Qualls arrived at EZ Mart and informed Cobb a bystander witnessed the incident.
The bystander said Beasley was driving recklessly and made an illegal u-turn in the roadway. He said the driver was hanging out of the window and yelling at the driver of the Ford truck.
“He stated that at that time, Tommie tried to swerve at the white Ford. [The bystander] said that when Tommie was still driving eastbound, his hat flew off as he was hanging out of the window,” Cobb said.
Dispatch advised Beasley didn’t have a valid driver’s license, since it had been suspended. Officer Jacob Robertson arrived and gathered information from the three passengers in Beasley’s truck.
Crassie Beasley was the only occupant with a valid driver’s license, but she also had a warrant. Another passenger, Vianna Hutchinson, appeared to be heavily intoxicated and the other didn’t have warrants nor was intoxicated.
Tommie was arrested for driving under suspension and obstruction. Crassie was arrested for her warrant. Hutchinson was arrested for public intoxication, and the other passenger was free to leave.
“While near my unit, I heard a loud banging sound coming from inside my unit. I then looked inside and observed Tommie to be head-butting the plexiglass cage in my unit,” Cobb said. “I went to the back door and asked Tommie why he was doing that. Tommie informed me that he was doing it because he was a psycho.”
Beasley stopped for the time being, but head-butted the plexiglass again until he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Cobb said Beasley cut his forehead on the plexiglass, and head-butted a window in the jail.
