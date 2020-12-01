A local man was injured in a single-vehicle crash 18 miles north of Vian in Sequoyah County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Robert Mickel, 28, was northbound on South 4490 Road in a 1999 pump truck. Mickel was driving down a steep hill when the brakes on the truck malfunctioned. The truck left the roadway, overturned and landed on its side.
Mickel was transported by Muskogee EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury. Mickel was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
