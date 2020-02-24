A man escaped injury after the utility terrain vehicle in which he was riding crashed 14 miles outside of Tahlequah.
On Feb. 22, Robert McLaughlin, 59, Oklahoma City, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki 750 UTV on West 905 Road. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, McLaughlin was driving at an unsafe speed and flipped the vehicle.
The vehicle landed on top of the driver, and he was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk external injuries.
The passenger, Daniel Napier, 33, Tahlequah, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
The weather was clear at the time of the crash and unsafe speeds appeared to be the cause. Neither man was wearing a helmet.
