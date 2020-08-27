An area man was injured in a Cherokee County in a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 26.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Justin Sims, 37, was eastbound on 485 Road when he tried to turn onto S.H. 82. His vehicle swerved off the roadway, struck a fence, and flipped once.
Sims was transported to Northeastern Health System by EMS, then taken to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, leg, and arm injuries.
According to the report, Sims was not wearing his seat belt, and his airbags didn’t deploy. The cause of the crash was unsafe conditions for that type of roadway.
