Man jailed after trying to rumble with deputies

A man was taken to jail after he tried to fight with deputies and was struck by a Taser.
On March 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to a burglary in progress call on Rocky Haven Lane. Dispatch advised that the caller said a man broke into his travel trailer and appeared to be either drunk or high.
“Upon arriving in the area, I observed a male individual getting up out of the ditch and stumbling into the road,” Gifford said in the sheriff’s report. “When I stopped my vehicle, [Jessie Cole] Markcum raised his arms up and waved me on and said, ‘Come on.’”
Gifford gave the man commands, but Markcum continued to stagger aggressively toward the deputy. The man got into a fighting stance and said, “Come on, f**ker.” Gifford pulled his Taser as Markcum kept approaching him.
“I deployed my Taser, hitting Mr. Markcum with the prongs. This Taser deployment caused Mr. Markcum temporary neurological incapacitation resulting in his body stiffening and falling to the ground,” Gifford said.
Gifford ordered the man to put his hands behind his back and he complied. Markcum smelled of alcohol and said he only a few drinks.
The caller said he didn’t want to press charges because he believed Markcum was just extremely drunk and didn’t enter the trailer with the intention of committing a crime. Markcum was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
“While being booked into CCDC, Mr. Markcum became aggressive toward one of the booking officers and a short scuffle ensued, which ended in Mr. Markcum's going to the ground again” Gifford said.
Because the man was resisting again, Gifford pulled his Taser and drive stunned him in his thigh to gain compliance.
“He was then placed into one of the facilities restraint chairs. As he was being strapped into the restraint chair, Mr. Markcum spit on one of the assisting detention officers,” Gifford said.
Markcum was cited for public intoxication and booked in for resisting arrest and placing bodily fluids onto an officer.
