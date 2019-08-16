Jeremy Lee "Chooch" Poafpybitty, 33, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting a postal worker with a deadly and dangerous weapon.
An indictment alleged that in July 2018, Poafpybitty attacked an employee of the U.S. Postal Service with a knife, inflicting bodily harm. The charges arose from a probe by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester pointed out that postal service employees face a number of difficulties while performing their duties, but an attack is intolerable.
“U.S. Postal Service employees overcome many challenges to delivering mail, but violence is one they should never have to face. The defendant is being justly punished for his violent acts against the victim,” said Kuester.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Henson prosecuted the case.
