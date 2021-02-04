Man with drugs, guns caught by cops after chase

A man led police on a lengthy chase through the city until he crashed his vehicle and was carted off to jail.
On Feb. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits joined a vehicle pursuit involving Officer Lane Cobb, who said a black Honda Civic was northbound on Water Avenue without headlights.
“The suspect vehicle blew past a stop sign at the intersection of Water Avenue and Choctaw Street without stopping as Officer Cobb initiated his emergency lights and sirens,” said Frits.
The vehicle turned onto Bluff Avenue, then onto Jo Street, and finally onto Wilson Avenue before speeding south onto May Avenue after plowing through a yard. The driver, Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater, barreled into a yard on Covington Place, and sped on to the Oakwood Addition. Dreadfulwater ultimately turned onto Ross Street, where Sgt. Justin Leatherwood took the lead in the chase.
“I observed the vehicle and Officer Leatherwood travel onto South Maple as the driver drove past the stop sign at the intersection at a high rate of speed,” said Frits.
The chase continued onto Fourth Street and crossed the Bertha Parker Bypass, where Dreadfulwater veered off into a car wash and back onto Fourth Street, then onto Cedar Avenue and Garden Road.
“I assumed lead patrol unit as Dreadfulwater drove the vehicle north on Bliss Avenue. Dreadfulwater continued through the intersection failing to stop for a red light,” said Frits.
The pursuit eventually made its way to West Grandview Road and onto North Bryant Road, where Dreadfulwater spun through a field.
“Dreadfulwater drove into a dip in the yard of a residence and went airborne ... before landing and colliding with a light pole,” said Frits. “I observed the vehicle flip over.”
Frits drew his weapon as he approached.
“I was able to grab Dreadfulwater’s right hand and pull him from the vehicle,” said Frits. “A struggle ensued as Sgt. Leatherwood attempted to grab Dreadfulwater’s left arm.”
Officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver arrested Dreadfulwater.
“I began a pat down search on Dreadfulwater ... I felt a round bulge like a bag of small rocks or crystals in the right jean pocket," Frits said in his report. "I reached in the pocket and grabbed a clear baggie of a white crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.”
Dreadfulwater seemed confused and claimed he wasn’t sure if he was driving.
“Dreadfulwater was fidgety and appeared to not be able to stay still, which led me to believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine,” said Frits.
A Jennings .22-caliber silver pistol was found in the floorboard of the driver’s seat. According to Frits, the pistol was loaded with three rounds in the magazine. A .357 black CO2-powered revolver pistol was in the back seat. Marijuana and a smoking device were also spotted inside the vehicle. Frits said a scale and 16 packages of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Film were in the vehicle. That drug is typically used to treat opioid addiction.
The suspect was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in commission with of a felony, possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, possession of a police radio during commission of a felony, drug trafficking, driving with a suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and felony eluding.
All Tahlequah police officers on duty assisted with the pursuit: Frits, Cobb, Robert Jones, Kyle Reed, Lt. Dexter Scott, and Leatherwood.
